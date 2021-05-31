Companies / Financial Services Standard Bank sees brightening outlook as it flags higher earnings There are signs that an economic recovery is under way, and sentiment has improved, says bank BL PREMIUM

Standard Bank has forecast a rebound in half-year profits, indicating a potential trough of the pandemic-induced downturn in investment and consumer spending that saw lenders set aside billions of rand for bad loans.

The banking industry is one of the worst-hit sectors operationally and in the stock market after building up a stockpile of cash to cover potential losses from missed loan and credit payments and forcing shareholders to share the pain with the suspension of dividends...