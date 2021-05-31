Standard Bank sees brightening outlook as it flags higher earnings
There are signs that an economic recovery is under way, and sentiment has improved, says bank
31 May 2021 - 08:57
UPDATED 31 May 2021 - 23:04
Standard Bank has forecast a rebound in half-year profits, indicating a potential trough of the pandemic-induced downturn in investment and consumer spending that saw lenders set aside billions of rand for bad loans.
The banking industry is one of the worst-hit sectors operationally and in the stock market after building up a stockpile of cash to cover potential losses from missed loan and credit payments and forcing shareholders to share the pain with the suspension of dividends...
