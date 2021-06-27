Economy ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Rapid job creation is likely to remain elusive Economists are expecting only modest gains in formal employment from the quarterly employment survey this week BL PREMIUM

All eyes will be on the release of the first-quarter quarterly employment survey this week as the extent to which employment regains ground lost during the first wave of Covid-19 will help confirm that a broader economic recovery is under way.

Unfortunately, economists are expecting the business survey to show only modest gains in formal employment when it is released by Stats SA on Tuesday...