News Leader
WATCH: Reserve Bank keeps repo rate unchanged at 3.5%
PwC chief economist Lullu Krugel talks to Business Day TV about the Bank’s rates decision
23 July 2021 - 07:50
The Reserve Bank has left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at a record low of 3.5% to support the economy as it battles to recover from the effect of Covid-19.
Alishia Seckam spoke to PwC chief economist Lullu Krugel.
