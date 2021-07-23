Economy

WATCH: Reserve Bank keeps repo rate unchanged at 3.5%

PwC chief economist Lullu Krugel talks to Business Day TV about the Bank’s rates decision

23 July 2021 - 07:50 Business Day TV
The Reserve Bank has left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at a record low of 3.5% to support the economy as it battles to recover from the effect of Covid-19.

Alishia Seckam spoke to PwC chief economist Lullu Krugel.

