Markets JSE lifts before Reserve Bank’s policy announcement It is widely expected that the Reserve Bank will leave interest rates unchanged at record lows BL PREMIUM

The JSE was firmer on Thursday morning along with global peers, with investors' attention shifting to the latest policy decisions by the Reserve Bank and the European Central Bank (ECB).

It is widely expected that the Reserve Bank will leave interest rates unchanged at record lows when its monetary policy committee (MPC) concludes its policy meeting in the afternoon. ..