Reserve Bank urges action to beat down debt service costs Central bank celebrates its 100th year of existence on Wednesday

The SA Reserve Bank says the government needs to rein in its debt service costs as a top priority, because they are draining financial resources from other areas that require government support, and threaten the nation’s fiscal sustainability.

"For government to continue providing the necessary social and economic services while achieving fiscal sustainability, the growth in debt service costs needs to be contained as a top priority, primarily through debt-containing measures," the Bank said in its June 2021 Quarterly Bulletin, released on Tuesday...