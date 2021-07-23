The week in pictures

July 18 — Lewis Hamilton won the British Grand Prix for the eighth time at Silverstone in Britain on Sunday, on the eve of the lifting of almost all Covid-19 restrictions in England. Hamilton won despite a 10-second penalty for a controversial first lap collision that sent Red Bull rival Max Verstappen crashing out of the race.
July 18 — A man rides past the line of riot police in Bangkok, Thailand. Student protesters called for the resignation of Thailand Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-Cha, despite a ban on gatherings because of the country’s Covid-19 restrictions.
July 19 — A volunteer looks at an upturned vehicle among piles of debris in Schuld, Germany. The death toll from the floods after record rainfall in western German rose to 171, with 155 missing, after houses, roads and bridges were badly damaged.
July 19 — Community members and taxi drivers hold a peaceful protest against looting and taxi violence near Cape Town after last week’s widespread social unrest in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.
July 19 — Muslim pilgrims gather on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual hajj pilgrimage outside the holy city of Mecca on Monday. Saudi Arabia barred worshippers from abroad for a second year running due to the coronavirus pandemic.
July 19 — Yeoman Warder Barney Chandler leads a tour of the Tower of London for the first time in 16 months. The Beefeaters returned to their posts in London, England, after most Covid-19 restrictions were lifted.
July 20 — A girl celebrates the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha in the Kibera informal settlement in Nairobi, Kenya.
July 20 — Billionaire American businessman Jeff Bezos, second left, poses with crew mates, from left, Oliver Damen, 18, Bezos, Wally Funk, 82, and Mark Bezos after they flew on Blue Origin’s inaugural flight to the edge of space, in Van Horn, Texas, the US.
July 20 — The second week of filming for the new Indiana Jones movie began in Glasgow on Tuesday. The centre of the Scottish city has been transformed for the film starring Harrison Ford.
July 20 — A traffic police officer guides residents across a flooded road with a rope during heavy rainfall and flooding in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China.
July 21 —Demonstrators hold a Greek flag during a protest against Covid-19 vaccinations outside the parliament building in Athens on Wednesday. Police used teargas and water cannons to disperse crowds, who were unhappy with a government decision earlier in July ordering the mandatory vaccination of healthcare workers and nursing home staff.
July 22 — Mthibe Ndiweni, 6, plays with snow in Hogsback, in the Eastern Cape, on Thursday. Freezing weather extended across the country, causing Eskom to resume load-shedding.
July 22 — People with fresh produce look on at a market in Cap-Haitien, Haiti. The government formally appointed Ariel Henry as prime minister, nearly two weeks after president Jovenel Moise was gunned down.
