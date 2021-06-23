Consumer inflation hits 30-month high
Economists say inflation probably peaked despite rapid acceleration due to ‘base effect’, where prices correct after a prior period of decline
23 June 2021 - 11:12
UPDATED 23 June 2021 - 12:52
Consumer inflation accelerated to a 30-month high in May driven largely by higher food and fuel prices, but economists say this may still not be enough for the Reserve Bank to begin hiking interest rates in 2021 from their record low levels.
Annual consumer price inflation quickened to 5.2% in May 2021, up from 4.4% in April, Stats SA said on Wednesday. That was the highest level since November 2018 and also marginally above the 5.1% predicted by the median consensus of five economists polled by Bloomberg prior to the release of the data. The consumer price index increased 0.1% month on month in May...
