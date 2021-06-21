Retailer confidence jumps to six-year high
BER report says retailer confidence jumped in the second quarter as recovery in spending continues
21 June 2021 - 13:44
The confidence levels of SA retailers jumped to a six-year high in the second quarter as expenditure bounced back sharply when compared to the same period last year, which corresponded with the country’s hard lockdown.
The recovery in retail confidence was also helped by record low interest rates, which encouraged higher income consumers in particular to boost spending on durable goods and motor vehicles...
