Old Mutual investors set for R10bn jackpot

The insurance giant says it is too soon to tell if it needs additional provisions for mortality claims

23 June 2021 - 08:38 Karl Gernetzky
UPDATED 23 June 2021 - 22:45

Old Mutual shareholders are poised to share in a R10bn windfall after the insurer unveiled plans to distribute a portion of its stake in Nedbank.

Old Mutual will hand investors roughly 62-million Nedbank shares, or about 12%, worth R10.4bn based on the bank’s closing price on Wednesday. That will cut its holding in Nedbank to just over 7%...

