NEDBANK STAKE
Old Mutual investors set for R10bn jackpot
The insurance giant says it is too soon to tell if it needs additional provisions for mortality claims
23 June 2021 - 08:38
UPDATED 23 June 2021 - 22:45
Old Mutual shareholders are poised to share in a R10bn windfall after the insurer unveiled plans to distribute a portion of its stake in Nedbank.
Old Mutual will hand investors roughly 62-million Nedbank shares, or about 12%, worth R10.4bn based on the bank’s closing price on Wednesday. That will cut its holding in Nedbank to just over 7%...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now