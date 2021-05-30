Business Welcome to the Wild West of junk BL PREMIUM

It was SA's most peaceful ratings round for a long while. In this month's scheduled updates from Moody's, S&P Global Ratings and Fitch, all three agencies kept their ratings on SA unchanged.

Their reports contained the usual warnings about SA's increasingly unaffordable public debt and inability to implement growth-boosting reforms. But they were sunnier than they've been for some time on the short-term economic and fiscal outlook...