Economy Take-home pay recovering to pre-pandemic levels BankservAfrica's data on salary payments shows April take-home pay was marginally higher than a year ago

SA salaries are edging closer to pre-pandemic levels, adding further evidence to signs the economy is gradually recovering from the devastation caused by Covid-19 and consequent lockdowns during 2020.

The BankservAfrica take-home pay index (BTPI), which analyses pay for people employed at large SA companies, shows nominal, average, take-home pay rose to R15,083 in April, up 6.8% from the same month in 2020. However, that’s still marginally below the R15,150 nominal, average, take-home salary recorded in January 2020, roughly two months before SA went into its first hard lockdown...