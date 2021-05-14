Mining output snaps 12-month losing streak in March
Output rose at a better than expected 21.3% year on year in March, with platinum group metals production jumping more than two thirds
14 May 2021 - 07:28
SA’s mining industry snapped a 12-month losing streak in March, with output up more than a fifth, partly driven by base effects after Covid-19 hit activity in 2020.
Mining output rose 21.3% year on year in March, from a revised 2.3% fall the month before, and better than the 17.3% expected in the Bloomberg forecast, data from Stats SA showed on Thursday...
