ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Mining and manufacturing data key to first-quarter GDP outcome
09 May 2021 - 16:00
SA economists will be watching this week’s manufacturing and mining data releases to get a sense of how the production side of the economy is doing amid tentative signs of a recovery in certain sectors.
“The mining and manufacturing production updates for March will conclude the sectors’ production figures for the first quarter of the year,” said Kamilla Kaplan, an economist at Investec. “This will provide guidance in terms of the potential contributions to GDP growth in the same quarter. The mining sector is likely to have made a positive contribution to GDP while the manufacturing sector is set to have made a negative contribution.”..
