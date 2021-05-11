Companies / Mining Harmony’s recent mine purchases are standout performers An R8.4bn buying spree of AngloGold Ashanti’s SA mines pays dividends for SA’s largest gold miner BL PREMIUM

The recent R4.2bn purchase of the Mponeng mine by SA’s largest gold producer, Harmony Gold, offset the cost increases and production falls at a few of its older assets during the past nine months.

Harmony has warned of a slightly lower production profile for the full-year to end-June because of repairs and maintenance of its mill and conveyor belt system at its Hidden Valley gold and silver mine in Papua New Guinea...