Harmony’s recent mine purchases are standout performers
An R8.4bn buying spree of AngloGold Ashanti’s SA mines pays dividends for SA’s largest gold miner
11 May 2021 - 11:30
The recent R4.2bn purchase of the Mponeng mine by SA’s largest gold producer, Harmony Gold, offset the cost increases and production falls at a few of its older assets during the past nine months.
Harmony has warned of a slightly lower production profile for the full-year to end-June because of repairs and maintenance of its mill and conveyor belt system at its Hidden Valley gold and silver mine in Papua New Guinea...
