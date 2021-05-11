Economy Factory output rises at fastest pace in almost two years in March Manufacturing activity rose 4.6% year on year in March, much better than the 1% gain expected, largely due to the food and beverage industry BL PREMIUM

SA’s embattled manufacturing sector rebounded in March as second-wave lockdown conditions eased, rising at its fastest pace in almost two years, and providing a minor, first-quarter bump for the economy as a whole.

Overall factory output increased by an annual 4.6% in March, after a revised 2.5% decline in February, Stats SA said on Tuesday, its best performance since April 2019...