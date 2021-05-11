Factory output rises at fastest pace in almost two years in March
Manufacturing activity rose 4.6% year on year in March, much better than the 1% gain expected, largely due to the food and beverage industry
11 May 2021 - 13:36
SA’s embattled manufacturing sector rebounded in March as second-wave lockdown conditions eased, rising at its fastest pace in almost two years, and providing a minor, first-quarter bump for the economy as a whole.
Overall factory output increased by an annual 4.6% in March, after a revised 2.5% decline in February, Stats SA said on Tuesday, its best performance since April 2019...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now