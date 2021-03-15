National Operation Vulindlela project unit opens way for some reforms Officials outline wins by unit set up to galvanise departments to meet policy objectives BL PREMIUM

Operation Vulindlela, the joint project management unit in the Treasury and the presidency with the role of making sure economic reforms happen, has a tightly focused set of objectives and has already scored some wins.

While SA has many well-laid plans and policies the weakness has been in implementation, which has placed a drag on economic growth and dampened investment. The concept of the unit was inspired by finance minister Tito Mboweni, who established it to work with the project management unit in the presidency. Its aim is to galvanise departments to meet objectives outlined in policy, some of them many years in the making...