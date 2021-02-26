National Public-private partnerships are way to go, says Kgosientso Ramokgopa The government is seeking to leverage R1-trillion in blended finance over the next 10 years through the Infrastructure Fund BL PREMIUM

Public-private partnerships (PPPs) to build economic infrastructure are a “no brainer” for SA and are the best opportunity to increase capital investment in the economy, the head of the investment and infrastructure office in the presidency, Kgosientso Ramokgopa, said on Friday.

The government is seeking to leverage R1-trillion in blended finance over the next 10 years through the Infrastructure Fund, using R100bn from the fiscus. The fund will take first loss on projects and lower risks for private investors...