National Ramaphosa’s employment initiative gets R11bn boost A total of R33.4bn of the R207.5bn set aside for economic development has been allocated to job creation and labour affairs, according to the Budget Review BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s public employment initiative has been bolstered with a provisional allocation of R11bn in the 2021/2022 financial year, according to the budget tabled on Wednesday.

This would “boost short-term employment”, National Treasury said in the Budget Review...