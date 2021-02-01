Economy

WATCH: How world leaders pledged a ‘great reset’ for global economy

Nedbank CEO Mike Brown talks to Business Day TV about the important takeaways from the 2021 online WEF meeting

01 February 2021 - 08:06 Business Day TV
The virtual 2021 World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting centred on rebuilding the global economy amid the pandemic.

Business Day TV spoke to Nedbank CEO Mike Brown for his view on the forum.

WATCH: Where SA fits into the great reset

President Ramaphosa’s investment envoy, Jacko Maree, talks to Business Day TV about where SA fits into the new global economy
4 days ago

Covid-19 has laid bare the fragility of food supply, says WFP

The UN World Food Programme says even before the pandemic, those close to starvation stood at 135-million, now it’s close to 270-million
4 days ago

Vladimir Putin tells the WEF the world risks sliding into ‘an all against’ conflict

The Russian president also hit out at tech giants that are competing with national governments and siding with citizens
4 days ago

Motor industry could be a role model for intra-Africa industrial integration, says WEF report

Motor industry has the potential to create jobs, deepen local value chains and encourage growth, says World Economic Forum and Deloitte report
5 days ago

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.