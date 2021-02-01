News Leader
WATCH: How world leaders pledged a ‘great reset’ for global economy
Nedbank CEO Mike Brown talks to Business Day TV about the important takeaways from the 2021 online WEF meeting
01 February 2021 - 08:06
The virtual 2021 World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting centred on rebuilding the global economy amid the pandemic.
Business Day TV spoke to Nedbank CEO Mike Brown for his view on the forum.
Or listen to the full audio:
