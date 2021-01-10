National

SA testing vaccines on Covid-19 variant amid concern they will be less effective

The variant has driven a resurgence in infections in SA

10 January 2021 - 16:49 Alexander Winning
A health-care worker attends to a Covid-19 patient at Arwyp Medical Centre in Kempton Park, December 25 2020. Picture: REUTERS/SHAFIEK TASSIEM
SA scientists are testing whether vaccines will be less effective against a Covid-19 variant first detected locally and hope for initial results within two weeks, a professor at the national communicable disease institute said.

The variant, known as 501Y.V2, was identified by SA genomics experts late in 2020 and is thought to be more contagious than older variants.

Prof Penny Moore said the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) had received samples from several local vaccine trials, including Oxford University and AstraZeneca's, and would try to find out whether antibody responses are reduced against 501Y.V2.

“The assays are now robustly set up and so we can start the vaccine studies, which are really very time-sensitive so we hope to have some preliminary results for at least two of the trials within the next two weeks,” she said on Friday.

Moore said the NICD would run tests on all the vaccines being trial led in SA, including doses being developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson and Novavax.

She said concerns expressed by British scientists and politicians that vaccines may not be as effective against the 501Y.V2 variant were not unfounded because of worrying mutations in the spike protein the virus uses to infect human cells.

“There is enough evidence to justify a concerted effort to understand whether there will be reduced protection from vaccines,” Moore added.

The variant has driven a resurgence in infections in SA, taking total cases to more than 1.17-million — the most in Africa — and sending daily new cases to a peak of 21,980 on Friday.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday that hospitals were struggling to manage the influx of patients, as he laid out plans to vaccinate two-thirds of the population to achieve herd immunity.

Reuters

Another daily record of Covid-19 infections for SA

SA recorded its worst day for Covid-19 infections, with 21,980 cases confirmed in the past 24 hours.
National
1 day ago

Clicks and Dis-Chem plan to offer Covid-19 vaccines

SA’s biggest pharmacy chains have heeded health minister Zweli Mkhize’s call to help with the rollout
National
2 days ago

Solidarity and AfriForum to challenge government’s vaccine monopoly in court

The two organisations don’t want the state to have the only say on who gets a vaccine, and how, when the private sector can help so much
National
2 days ago

SA hits grim milestone of more than 21,000 Covid infections in a day

Death toll to date hits 31,368, says health minister Zweli Mkhize
National
3 days ago

Treasury has arrived at the vaccine party, says health minister

The Treasury has confirmed it will pay for the majority of the population to receive Covid-19 vaccinations, with the help of the private sector
National
3 days ago

