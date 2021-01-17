National / Health Conspiracy chatter about Covid-19 vaccine fills the silence left by state BL PREMIUM

The government’s plans to vaccinate 60% of the population in 2021 to achieve herd immunity against Covid-19 could hit a roadblock as citizens dig in their heels, saying they will not get inoculated out of fear that it will be harmful to their health or is part of a sinister conspiracy.

With the government caught flat-footed by the speed at which the vaccine arrived, there has been little to no information given to the public on the development of Covid-19 vaccines, the safety protocols involved and how they are being manufactured...