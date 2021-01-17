Conspiracy chatter about Covid-19 vaccine fills the silence left by state
17 January 2021 - 16:41
The government’s plans to vaccinate 60% of the population in 2021 to achieve herd immunity against Covid-19 could hit a roadblock as citizens dig in their heels, saying they will not get inoculated out of fear that it will be harmful to their health or is part of a sinister conspiracy.
With the government caught flat-footed by the speed at which the vaccine arrived, there has been little to no information given to the public on the development of Covid-19 vaccines, the safety protocols involved and how they are being manufactured...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now