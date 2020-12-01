SA postpones launch of automotive master plan to July 2021
The plan was to be launched in January but both the industry and the government are not ready due to Covid-19
01 December 2020 - 18:46
The launch of the SA automotive master plan, which will govern the local motor industry from 2021 to 2035, has been postponed for six months.
The National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA (Naamsa) said on Tuesday that the plan, which was due to be launched on January 1, will now start in July...
