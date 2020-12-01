Vehicle sales lift in November after easing of lockdown

New-vehicle sales continued their post-lockdown recovery in November, to the point that they were almost respectable.

The motor industry shifted 39,315 cars and commercial vehicles in November — 12% fewer than the 44,670 of November 2019.

As a result, forecasts that the full-year market will be about 30% weaker than 2019, are looking spot on. Aggregate sales to the end of November totalled 343,276. That was 30.6% below the 494,929 at the same stage in 2019.

November car sales of 25,707 were 18.1% less than the 27,272 of a year earlier. However, light commercial vehicles, mainly bakkies, actually outsold the previous November by 5.3%.

For the 11 months to November, car sales of 222,280 were 31.9% slower than last year’s 326,420.

Exports also improved from recent months. In November, they were 31,966, which was 7.6% behind 2019’s 34,588. For the year so far, however, they were 32.9% in arrears — down from 373,532 to 250,545.

furlongerd@businesslive.co.za ​