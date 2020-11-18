National SA motor industry could lose 80% of exports if it doesn’t start making electric vehicles Naamsa CEO Mike Mabasa predicts SA industry will face collapse in exports by 2040 amid global shift away from petrol and diesel vehicles BL PREMIUM

The SA motor industry could lose 80% of its exports and shed more than half of its jobs if it doesn’t begin manufacturing electric vehicles soon, National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA (Naamsa) CEO Mike Mabasa said on Wednesday.

The industry exports 64% of its vehicle production, most of it to countries that have announced timetables to prohibit the sale of petrol and diesel vehicles.