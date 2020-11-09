Companies / Industrials EXCLUSIVE: BMW SA chief Tim Abbott quits BL PREMIUM

BMW SA MD Tim Abbott will leave his job at the end of December but, in what is thought to be a first, hopes to remain head of the SA motor industry’s governing body as an “independent”.

Abbott, who has run BMW SA since 2014, will be succeeded by SA-born Peter van Binsbergen, head of the German parent company’s global aftersales activities. He has previously worked for the group in China and Japan.