Credit losses at SA’s biggest lenders may have peaked, says Reserve Bank
30 November 2020 - 05:10
The Reserve Bank has signalled that credit losses in the country’s biggest commercial lenders might have peaked after the sector set aside billions of rand to absorb skipped loan repayments from consumers reeling from the pandemic.
"Have we seen the worst of the non-performing loans? Have we seen the worst of the defaults? We probably have. We’re probably beyond the worst," Kuben Naidoo, one of the Bank’s deputy governors, said at a year-end briefing on Friday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now