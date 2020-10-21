LETTER: A debt-to-GDP ratio from hell

Claire Bisseker asserts that the SA recovery plan of the president’s economic advisory council is a sensible one (“Tito Mboweni now has to pick his way through the nine circles of hell”, October 19). That plan recommends a stabilised debt-to-GDP ratio of about 100% as well as a stabilised primary budget surplus of 4% of GDP.

Is this plan realistic? SA struggled to get to a 4% of GDP primary budget surplus during the brief halcyon period of the early 2000s. How then can it run such a budget surplus for an indefinite period? Can an emerging-market economy with a real interest rate of 5% and sub-3% GDP growth rate maintain a debt-to-GDP ratio of 100% indefinitely?

SA has never had a debt-to-GDP ratio of 100% in the first place. Second, most emerging markets that run debt ratios at that level tend to default, which is a condition inconsistent with a stable debt-to-GDP ratio. A recovery plan that recommends SA maintains the historically high government debt levels that put it firmly in the zone of probable sovereign defaulters may be “bold”, “compassionate” or even “visionary”. But “sensible” would not be one of the obvious epithets for such a plan.

Francis Daniels

Melrose Estate

