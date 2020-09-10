Economy Sars commissioner Tax take falls short by R103bn to August, says Edward Kieswetter BL PREMIUM

Tax collections by the SA Revenue Service (Sars) had underperformed by R103bn by the end of August, mirroring the loss of jobs, poor company performance and falling consumption in an economy emerging from a hard lockdown, commissioner Edward Kieswetter said on Wednesday.

Speaking on Political Currency, a new Business Day TV show hosted by Tim Modise, Kieswetter said tax revenues would pick up as the economy recovered from the harsh lockdown and record contraction in growth seen in the second quarter, but the outcome for this year is still likely to be a significant underrecovery for the government’s coffers.