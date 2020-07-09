News Leader
WATCH: Why salary cuts may not bode well for tax collections
Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter talks to Business Day TV about how revenue collection may be affected by salary cuts
The annual tax season has been pushed out to September 1. That's as the SA Revenue Service (Sars) aims to have most tax payers, many of whom may have received pay cuts due to the effects of Covid-19, auto-assessed.
Business Day TV spoke to Sars commissioner, Edward Kieswetter to get a sense of what this may mean for revenue collection.