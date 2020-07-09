National

WATCH: Why salary cuts may not bode well for tax collections

Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter talks to Business Day TV about how revenue collection may be affected by salary cuts

09 July 2020 - 09:53 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/RAZIHUSIN

The annual tax season has been pushed out to September 1. That's as the SA Revenue Service (Sars) aims to have most tax payers, many of whom may have received pay cuts due to the effects of Covid-19, auto-assessed.

Business Day TV spoke to Sars commissioner, Edward Kieswetter to get a sense of what this may mean for revenue collection. 

