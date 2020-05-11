PODCAST | Economic news of the week: SA is fast approaching a debt trap

Roodt says he fears that this issue will do more to increase SA’s budget deficit to as much as 15% to 20%.

He ends by highlighting that poverty is one of the biggest killers in the world. Getting rid of poverty is imperative for SA and the world but at the end of the day, the only way to really reduce it is by creating wealth. That can only be done by growing the economy, he says.

Discussion points also include the lack of credible economic data at the moment, an outlook for the country’s economic growth, the government’s stimulus package and exploring a more compassionate form of economics.

For more episodes, click here.

Engage on Twitter at #BDSpotlight

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

• Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE production.