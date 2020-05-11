Economy

Business Day Spotlight

PODCAST | Economic news of the week: SA is fast approaching a debt trap

11 May 2020 - 06:07 Mudiwa Gavaza
Dawie Roodt. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS
Dawie Roodt. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS

In this edition of the Business Day Spotlight, we take a look at the top business and economics news for the week, including the decline in the aviation industry and the impact of Covid-19 on the government’s ability to collect taxes.

Our host, Mudiwa Gavaza, is joined by Dawie Roodt, an economist at Efficient Group.

JOIN THE CANDID DISCUSSION HERE:

This discussion starts by looking at the aviation industry. Comair, which owns Kulula.com and operates British Airways in SA, said last week it was going into business rescue and had suspended its shares from trading on the JSE.

Roodt says this development is indicative of a tourism sector in shambles. Given the cost pressures faced by the airline and its inability to fly, business rescue is probably best until it can operate again. He highlights how the business rescue of national carrier SAA has not gone as it should have because of interference from political players.

Business Day Spotlight host Mudiwa Gavaza.
Business Day Spotlight host Mudiwa Gavaza.
Image: DOROTHY KGOSI

The SA Revenue Service is projecting an annual revenue loss of about R285bn based on figures for the first month of the lockdown and the impact of sluggish economic activity, commissioner Edward Kieswetter said on Tuesday.

Roodt says he fears that this issue will do more to increase SA’s budget deficit to as much as 15% to 20%.

He ends by highlighting that poverty is one of the biggest killers in the world. Getting rid of poverty is imperative for SA and the world but at the end of the day, the only way to really reduce it is by creating wealth. That can only be done by growing the economy, he says.

Discussion points also include the lack of credible economic data at the moment, an outlook for the country’s economic growth, the government’s stimulus package and exploring a more compassionate form of economics.

For more episodes, click here.

Engage on Twitter at #BDSpotlight

Subscribe: iono.fmSpotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE production.

PODCAST | Economic news of the week: SA economy weathers blow after blow

As the economy begins to reopen amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the year ahead looks bleak
Economy
1 week ago

PODCAST | Covid-19’s effect on Africa’s economic outlook

Professor and founding co-director of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and Globalization 4.0, Landry Signé joins Andile Masuku and guest co-host ...
World
1 week ago

PODCAST | Debt relief requested by wide range of income levels

Punki Modise, CFO for retail and business banking at Absa, discusses the effect of Covid-19 on the financial services sector
Companies
4 days ago

Most read

1.
Reserve Bank reduces overnight repo auctions as ...
Economy
2.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Level of economic ...
Economy
3.
PODCAST | Economic news of the week: SA is fast ...
Economy
4.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Automotive sector’s success could ...
Economy
5.
Reserve Bank bought R11.4bn worth of state bonds ...
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.