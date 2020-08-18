Economy

PODCAST | Fitpods, and restructuring the fitness industry due to Covid-19

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Sherilee Sims, head of Cartel Club, to discuss the new concept

18 August 2020 - 11:24 Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: GETTY IMAGES
In this edition of the Business Day Spotlight, we’re taking a look at a company that is trying to solve the problem of having safe, socially distanced exercise facilities.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Sherilee Sims, head of Cartel Club, part of Ideas Cartel  (IC) Group to discuss their new concept.

The discussion starts with Sims giving insight into IC’s business as well as its interest in fitness and gym spaces. She says the group had been developing co-working spaces in Cape Town for a number of years, which have gyms as part of the amenities, in addition to hotel facilities.  

Having felt the Covid-19 pandemic’s effect on local tourism and fitness sectors, the group has started developing partitions of its Cape Town co-working locations into what it calls “bases for SA’s first Covid-19 compliant and private FitPods.”

The pods are glass-sealed 20m x 20m spaces fitted for indoor running, spinning, rowing, yoga and boxing, while all are kitted with equipment required for a full body workout.

Business Day Spotlight host Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI.
Sims explains how the business model works and their plans for expanding the offering across their locations.

The conversation also touches on the importance of co-working spaces in a world where more jobs, traditionally office bound, are now being done from home.

With demand for office space expected to dwindle in the light of this development, Sims says co-working spaces are well suited to take on increased demand for temporary working or meeting facilities. She says the future is likely to be one where co-sharing of space, facilities and tools becomes the norm. With that in mind, their FitPods give instructors, trainers, biokineticists and serious sports fanatics the ability to take on rented usage of a small space per hour, at a fee.

The discussion also explores the evolution of co-working spaces, the future of work and reception to the new offering from clients.

