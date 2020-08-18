PODCAST | Fitpods, and restructuring the fitness industry due to Covid-19

Sims explains how the business model works and their plans for expanding the offering across their locations.

The conversation also touches on the importance of co-working spaces in a world where more jobs, traditionally office bound, are now being done from home.

With demand for office space expected to dwindle in the light of this development, Sims says co-working spaces are well suited to take on increased demand for temporary working or meeting facilities. She says the future is likely to be one where co-sharing of space, facilities and tools becomes the norm. With that in mind, their FitPods give instructors, trainers, biokineticists and serious sports fanatics the ability to take on rented usage of a small space per hour, at a fee.

The discussion also explores the evolution of co-working spaces, the future of work and reception to the new offering from clients.

