Economy ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Power cuts a bad omen as activity starts picking up Electricity supply looks vulnerable until about November BL PREMIUM

SA’s economy is set to open further this week with the controversial alcohol and tobacco sales bans lifted, interprovincial travel permitted and the opening up of accommodation, hospitality venues and tours with approved health protocols in place.

But much of the damage has already been done, say industry leaders, with economic recovery likely to be slow. It is also likely to be weighed down by a problem that predates the Covid-19 onslaught: a vulnerable electricity system.