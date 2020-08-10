Economy Lesetja Kganyago stands by Reserve Bank’s Covid-19 response The governor says the central bank has room to respond if inflation is persistently under target BL PREMIUM

SA Reserve Bank (SARB) governor Lesetja Kganyago has defended the Bank’s response to the coronavirus-induced economic downturn, describing it as “aggressive”.

In an interview with the Financial Times, the governor challenged “anybody who’d dare say that the Bank has not done enough, and I would say by what measure — because when you see the measures that the SARB has taken, we can compare it to our peers.” The bank “has room to respond” if inflation is persistently under target, he said.