PODCAST | Real-estate investors can benefit from recent boom in e-commerce

In 2019, SA’s e-online retail market was estimated at 1.4% of total retail or R14bn in sales, according to World Wide Worx. With lockdowns having reduced foot traffic at shopping centres, some estimate SA’s online retail to have more than doubled to about 5% since March, with expectations that this will reach 10% by the end of 2020.

In Europe, adoption is much higher. Walker says in the UK, online retail is at 20%, with expectations that this will rise to 40% by the end of 2020. That rise in different parts of the world provides an opportunity for property owners, he says, especially in urban centres.

Outside of warehousing, Walker explains how businesses can find opportunities throughout the e-commerce value chain. Ride hailing companies such as Bolt in SA have started doing deliveries for businesses, taking advantage of their vast driver network.

Discussion points include global real estate trends, options for investing in real-estate, good cities to invest in around the world, and an outlook for the sector.

