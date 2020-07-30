Economy

BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT

PODCAST | Real-estate investors can benefit from recent boom in e-commerce

Ride-hailing companies such as Bolt in SA have started doing deliveries for businesses, taking advantage of their vast driver network

30 July 2020 - 12:07 Mudiwa Gavaza
The Covid-19 crisis has resulted in winners and losers within retailing as consumer habits have been forced to adapt to the “new normal”. Picture: 123RF/FLYNT
The Covid-19 crisis has resulted in winners and losers within retailing as consumer habits have been forced to adapt to the “new normal”. Picture: 123RF/FLYNT

In this edition of Business Day Spotlight, we are discussing how real estate investors can benefit from the recent boom in e-commerce, driven by lockdowns and the coronavirus.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined from the UK by Tom Walker, co-head of global real-estate securities at Schroders, a British multinational asset management company.

Join the conversation:

Walker says the Covid-19 crisis has resulted in winners and losers within retailing as consumer habits have been forced to adapt to the “new normal”. Retailers and supermarkets offering online services have recorded huge increases in demand. Other sectors, such as restaurants and department stores, haven’t fared so well, and many companies have announced that some of their stores will not reopen when lockdown ends.

With these factors in mind, Walker says there’s an opportunity for industrial real-estate to take advantage of increased e-commerce adoption, particularly in offering warehouse space for distribution.

Business Day Spotlight host Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI
Business Day Spotlight host Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI

In 2019, SA’s e-online retail market was estimated at 1.4% of total retail or R14bn in sales, according to World Wide Worx. With lockdowns having reduced foot traffic at shopping centres, some estimate SA’s online retail to have more than doubled to about 5% since March, with expectations that this will reach 10% by the end of 2020.

In Europe, adoption is much higher. Walker says in the UK, online retail is at 20%, with expectations that this will rise to 40% by the end of 2020. That rise in different parts of the world provides an opportunity for property owners, he says, especially in urban centres.

Outside of warehousing, Walker explains how businesses can find opportunities throughout the e-commerce value chain. Ride hailing companies such as Bolt in SA have started doing deliveries for businesses, taking advantage of their vast driver network.

Discussion points include global real estate trends, options for investing in real-estate, good cities to invest in around the world, and an outlook for the sector.

For more episodes, click here.

Engage on Twitter at #BDSpotlight

Subscribe: iono.fm Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

 Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE production.

PODCAST | Fraud will cost government and tax payers dearly amid Covid-19

Law firm Baker McKenzie's Darryl Bernstein and Johan Botes discuss rising incidents of fraud in the government’s relief programmes
National
2 days ago

PODCAST | Economic news of the week: Here’s what people are buying

Shergeran Naidoo unpacks the BankservAfrica Economic Transaction Index tracking transaction activity in SA in June
Economy
6 days ago

PODCAST | The state of start-up funding in Africa

Okendo Lewis-Gayle, founder and chair of  the Harambe Entrepreneur Alliance, shares his insights on the challenges facing start-up funding during ...
Economy
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Take-home pay plunges in June due to Covid-19
Economy
2.
Treasury pledges to pursue debt ceiling
Economy
3.
SA will start repaying R70bn IMF loan only from ...
Economy
4.
Inflation edges higher in June
Economy
5.
First for SA as IMF approves R70bn Covid-19 loan
Economy

Related Articles

Student housing market falls flat

Features

Accelerate Property unlikely to declare dividend in 2021 due to Covid-19

Companies / Property

How working from home is bad news for landlords

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.