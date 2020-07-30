Features Student housing market falls flat Lingering uncertainty about when on-campus classes will resume has placed SA’s student housing sector in a precarious position BL PREMIUM

Are students and their parents or sponsors obliged to pay rent for campus housing they aren’t occupying? Or should they be entitled to a rebate? And, if so, how will revenue losses and rising rental arrears affect student housing operators?These are just some of the questions the property sector is grappling with as universities adopt a phased-in return of students while SA’s Covid-19 infection rate continues to spike.Students, like any other residential tenants, are legally bound to pay rent in accordance with the terms of the lease agreement signed with their university or landlord. However, most tertiary campuses have been shut since early March, when students went home for the Easter recess. Anecdotal evidence suggests that less than 10% of SA’s student body has since returned, which has resulted in a growing call among students for a "no stay, no pay" policy.Though a number of student housing providers have come to the party by offering pro rata rental discounts of 30%-50%, the...