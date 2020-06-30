Safari tourism on brink of extinction as insurers and government fiddle

However, in our present situation it is clear that an infectious disease that has swept the world led to a decision by the government to close our sector in an attempt to pre-empt a wave of infections that would overwhelm our medical care capacity. In doing so the tourism sector was forced to shut its doors before we could record any actual cases of this disease on or near our properties. In fact, the pre-emptive shutdown of the sector is the very act that prevented us all from recording cases in the first place, and the insurance industry is using this paradoxical situation to exploit its own version of whether say are valid.

Is our shutdown by government authorities a direct consequence of an infectious disease? Absolutely. Are any of the tourism businesses forced into shutdown doing so as a result of anything other than a notifiable disease? Absolutely not. Is the insurance industry protecting its profits in a time when it should be helping to save an entire sector? We rest our case.

What must be understood is that the intersection of these two critical issues at a time when our industry is at its most fragile could be the death knell for safari tourism in SA. If those in power allow this to come to pass it could mean the systematic unravelling of the region’s most iconic protected areas, the Greater Kruger National Park.

South Africans must proudly unite behind the tourism sector because it contributes 8.6% to GDP and employs about 750,000 locals directly (and about 1.5-million indirectly). Even the president has acknowledged that tourism is SA’s largest employer. An important nuance in these statistics is the geographic distribution of this economic contribution. Tourism spreads the wealth throughout SA, benefiting people in far-flung communities, and is often the only form of economic activity in rural SA. This is nowhere more obvious than in the safari tourism sector of the Greater Kruger National Park — an open system of public and private game reserves, which includes the Kruger National Park, a flagship African wilderness landscape.

A study on the economic gains of the Greater Kruger in 2016/2017 and published in 2019 found that its total GDP contribution was R6,6bn, with about 22,300 people employed and a wage bill of more than R3.4bn. With the average employee in the rural lowveld region supporting up to 10 people, the overall economic reach of the park is nearly 250,000 people.

Most importantly, over 60% of the park's operational expenditure, about R1.3bn, was spent on local businesses within a 50km radius of the complex. For private tourism businesses within the reserves the local spend was about 70%. The economic contribution of the safari tourism sector of the Greater Kruger to SA's GDP is therefore significant, and to the local communities of Acornhoek, Welverdiend, Hluvukani, Bushbuckridge, Huntington, Hazyview, Nelspruit, Hoedspruit, Phalaborwa and Giyani it is crucial.

Our sector is almost single-handedly supporting the entire rural economy of the Kruger lowveld region, and if we disappear the rural communities, small towns and villages that straddle the iconic Greater Kruger will become an economic wasteland. The unravelling of the underlying social fabric will surely follow. The entire protected area is itself under threat, since tourism contributes vast sums to the running costs of public and private nature reserves in the area.

Despite the shutdown and zero income, the tourism sector has been remarkably proactive. In response to the Covid emergency we sprang into action and worked tirelessly with our NGO and government partners to help co-ordinate effective responses to the crisis in the Lowveld. We have marshalled our staff, our vehicles and our own funds to assist communities with deliveries of food parcels, made and delivered food to desperate care centres for the elderly, and allocated staff to assist with the online schooling of children in local communities. We have engaged with the Tourism Business Council of SA (TBCSA) to help develop well thought out and practical operational protocols to ensure safe operations when the sector is allowed to trade again. All of this has been done for no return and without any call to government or other agencies to assist us financially.

But time is running out. Unless the government allows us to start trading, and unless the insurance sector finds its moral compass, the safari tourism businesses of the Greater Kruger will run out of money. Doors will close, never to reopen. More jobs will be obliterated. And with it, one by one we will lose the protected areas that they help fund.

A social, economic and ecological apocalypse must be avoided. For one, government could put pressure on the insurance companies to urgently address the business interruption say and, from their side, insurance companies could put pressure on government to allow us to start trading again in a responsible and meaningful way.

• Scott owns Tanda Tula and Jenkins Rockfig Safari Lodge, both located in Timbavati Private Nature Reserve.