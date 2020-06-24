Economy INFRASTRUCTURE State and private sector have 55 ‘bankable’ projects in the pipeline Projects will require government loan guarantees and Treasury permission to increase borrowing limits BL PREMIUM

Fifty-five "bankable and shovel-ready" infrastructure projects are in the pipeline following collaboration between the office of President Cyril Ramaphosa and the private sector to prepare project proposals for financing.

The head of the Infrastructure Investment Office in the presidency, Kgosientso Ramokgopa, told the Sustainable Infrastructure Symposium for SA on Tuesday that over the past five months the collaborative efforts have resulted in confirmed financing for all of the 55 projects, without making a call on the fiscus.