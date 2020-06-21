Opinion / Columnists AYABONGA CAWE: Infrastructure projects should be focused on neglected areas BL PREMIUM

Tito Mboweni will deliver the budget next week. It is all but a done deal now. While considerable attention has been paid to the “zero-based” approach the budget office might pursue, many of us undoubtedly expect the budget to be a statement of fiscal consolidation and restraint amid unprecedented crisis.

The constrained macro-fiscal environment compels policymakers to consider how non-transfer sources of financing can fund catalytic and necessary social and economic infrastructure at a district level — to improve the long-run growth potential of these areas as a critical feature of the “third phase” of the recovery.