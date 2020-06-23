WANDILE SIHLOBO: Infrastructure development and good land governance are key to boosting agriculture
SA has the potential to increase its farming output in the former homeland provinces of KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and Limpopo
23 June 2020 - 13:57
There is a growing consensus among SA’s agricultural economists that the next frontiers for growth in the sector will be production mainly in the former homeland provinces (KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and Limpopo). Government-owned land and underperforming land reform farms are other avenues for expansion in agricultural output.
The Eastern Cape and Limpopo contribute just 6% and 7% to the nation’s agricultural fortunes respectively, whereas Western Cape, Free State and Mpumalanga contribute 22%, 10%, and 9% to national agriculture gross value added. A crucial step for SA is to understand why agricultural development has lagged in some regions over the past two decades.
