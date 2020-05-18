Business as usual a thing of the past as SMME’s battle during lockdown
Private support funds have been rapidly exhausted while the small business development department says applications in the pipeline amount to over R5bn
18 May 2020 - 18:13
When the reality of the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown hit, Claudia Pillay knew she needed to find a solution for her biggest concern — her employees.
“I was going to try everything just to see what would come back,” the owner of a travel franchise in Johannesburg that employs five people, told Business Day.
