Small businesses battling to survive pandemic tsunami, Nedbank survey shows

Investec said in a research note on Wednesday that the economy could contract by 15% in 2020 and that there was a risk of formal unemployment "ultimately" exceeding 50%. Small businesses account for about 3.9-million jobs, according to the the Small Business Institute.

“If the small business community is being seen as a potential driver of employment in this country then this is going to obviously mean a significant step back,” Alan Shannon, Nedbank executive for professional and small business banking told Business Day.

The report is just another window to the economic disaster facing an economy that slipped into a recession even before the Covid-19 outbreak and the announcement of one of the strictest lockdowns anywhere in the world, starting on March 27. It also comes as government faced pressure from businesses to open up the economy, while it also drew criticism for regulations that intensified hardship without aiding its health objectives.

The Nedbank survey showed that 57% of business owners did not believe they could continue operating over the next six months without having to undergo “significant” changes to their operation, while 10% didn't think they would survive at all.

Though SA entered a moderately less restrictive level 4 lockdown at the start of May, tight regulations still remain in place and the economy will be "a lot more vulnerable as it attempts to restart,” said Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop.

Underscoring the hammering that economic activity has taken — data from BankservAfrica on Wednesday showed that electronic payments transactions plummeted to their lowest levels on record, during April.