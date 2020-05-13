Economy

Electronic payments plunge to lowest levels on record

The BankservAfrica Economic Transaction Index tracks interbank electronic payment transactions under R5m

13 May 2020 - 13:34 Lynley Donnelly
Picture: 123RF/PHIVE2015
Picture: 123RF/PHIVE2015

Economic activity, reflected in electronic payments transactions, plummeted to its lowest level on record during April, as SA’s economy went all but dormant during full lockdown to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

The BankservAfrica Economic Transaction Index (BETI) — which tracks interbank electronic payment transactions under R5m — saw the biggest decline in its history across monthly, quarterly and annual levels, data showed on Wednesday.

During April the BETI declined 13.9%, on an annual basis, 15.2% on a quarter-on-quarter basis, while the index fell 12.3% from the month before.

The nominal value of transactions plunged 12.9% to R709.2bn, values not seen since February 2006.

“The latest data provides a clear and broad indication of an economic collapse due to the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent nationwide lockdown,” Mike Schüssler, chief economist at economists.co.za, said in a statement on the data.

May’s numbers will likely be similar, he said “which means the SA economy will have lost the advances it has made over the last 14 years.”

Though SA entered stage 4 lockdown at the beginning of May, concern is mounting over the ability of businesses to survive the lockdown measures and the effects they will have on SA’s already record levels of unemployment.

Research done for the Treasury and presented to parliament suggests that anywhere between three-million and seven-million jobs could be lost, depending on the severity and extent of the lockdown.

donnellyl@business.co.za

SA’s economy is past tipping point, says Neal Froneman

SA's lack of leadership, political alignment and urgency to restart the economy are causing irreparable harm, says CEO of world's largest platinum ...
Economy
9 hours ago

BNP Paribas sees below-target SA inflation paving way for lower rates

The bank sees inflation breaching the lower bound of the Reserve Bank’s target range and potentially staying there until the second quarter of 2021
Economy
2 days ago

ANDREW LAPPING: SA’s approach to lockdown may cost more lives than it saves

It sounds tragic and defeatist, but it is not possible to make Covid-19 disappear through lockdown, particularly in a country such as SA, writes ...
Opinion
1 day ago

Most read

1.
SA’s economy is past tipping point, says Neal ...
Economy
2.
PODCAST | Economic news of the week: SA is fast ...
Economy
3.
Government launches R100bn Covid-19 loan ...
Economy
4.
State energy group wants to take 25% of the fuel ...
Economy
5.
BNP Paribas sees below-target SA inflation paving ...
Economy

Related Articles

Restarting economy will benefit all social classes — even chronically poor

Opinion

BRUCE WHITFIELD: Dear Minister Patel, let me tell you what’s unfair …

Opinion

Now is the time for public-private partnerships to build inclusive economy

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.