Now is the time for public-private partnerships to build inclusive economy

In the midst of a pandemic it is natural to focus on short-term measures that bring the speediest solutions to those most in need. However, while we work on immediate relief we must not let this crisis go to waste; we must take steps to restore the health of our economy for the long term.

In SA we must use this moment to rebuild our economy by adopting more public-private partnerships, a model that is capable of building an inclusive economy in the near future, thus protecting the marginalised by creating jobs across the country.

We need to capitalise on the goodwill flowing from the clear and strong leadership displayed by President Cyril Ramaphosa, Zweli Mkhize and the rest of their cabinet colleagues to take bold and decisive steps to reinvigorate the economy. Business, the government, labour and the community have never appeared so aligned and so committed to solutions. We need to translate that goodwill into an economic turnaround.

This is the first time in our generation that the entire world faces a similar threat and each country can define the parameters within which it responds. Ramaphosa has spoken of a “new economy in a new global reality”, and public-private partnerships should form a bigger part of this economy.

Before Covid-19 forced us into a state of disaster our economy was already in dire straits. The ramifications of ratings downgrades, no economic growth and high unemployment, and now Covid-19, have many economists predicting a contraction of GDP by 5%-7%, with unemployment nearing the 50% level.