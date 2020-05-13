BRUCE WHITFIELD: Dear Minister Patel, let me tell you what’s unfair …

Jordaan ought to tread carefully, lest he give the good minister ideas. After all, rain, one of the businesses in which he is invested, supplies wireless broadband, which really is unfair to the Post Office. It also enables the streaming of Netflix, which is unfair to DStv, which in turn is unfair to the SABC.

Television, in fact, is unfair to radio as it uses pictures to amplify storylines, and radio is unfair to newspapers because of its immediacy, not to mention how unfair newspapers are to town criers and messengers.

And don’t get me started on the pesky Paul Julius Reuter who put messengers out of business by using homing pigeons to transfer critical information faster than could be done over ground. Reuter could have bemoaned the unfairness of telegraph lines for supplanting the vagaries of bird-delivered dispatches, but he embraced the change, and information flow became faster and faster to this day, when it’s practically instantaneous.

Perhaps Patel also thinks it’s unfair that those who get to interpret information best and fastest are at an advantage to those who do so more slowly or are incapable of interpreting it until it appears on Facebook. And let us not get started on what’s unfair about Facebook.

Hardly fair

No, minister — what is actually unfair is that despite the fact that most countries have allowed unfettered e-commerce, including the distribution of alcohol and cigarettes, SA’s population has been restricted from accessing those products, and the producers are restricted from accessing those markets.

It is the people who work in those businesses who may have the biggest gripe of all, as they are now in danger of losing their jobs, and joining the heaving sea of humanity uncertain about how they are going to feed, clothe and house their families. Especially since the municipalities in which they live are either incapable of doing the job of distributing aid, fraught with corruption, or simply overwhelmed by demand.

It’s also unfair that hundreds of Comair employees are losing their jobs as the airline cannot fly, and that FlySafair is having to put its staff on stipends after nearly two months of being grounded. And it’s unfair that thousands of SAA employees will have the same happen to them through no fault of their own, but rather due to a decade and more of mismanagement at the national carrier.

Unfair is the fact that Edcon staff don’t have a clue as to what the future holds as the retailer goes into business rescue. Unfair is the fact that jobs are being shed at venerable magazine titles because the shutdown of the economy has led to a collapse in business confidence and advertising revenues have dried up.

In fact, as I write in my book, The Upside of Down, SA is a fundamentally unfair place. We hide behind descriptors like “unequal” because they give us an excuse to not tackle the very obstacles that trap most people in poverty.