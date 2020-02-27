budget 2020
SA REVENUE SERVICE: SA’s trust deficit
SA Inc is facing a credibility crisis — and it’s hitting the tax base hard, says Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter
27 February 2020 - 11:00
State capture, corruption and an accountability deficit have resulted in even upstanding taxpayers looking for ways to avoid paying their taxes or undercut the taxman.
SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Edward Kieswetter says public confidence in the government has taken a knock over the past decade, and it has yet to properly recover.
