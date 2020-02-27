Special Reports budget 2020 SA REVENUE SERVICE: SA’s trust deficit SA Inc is facing a credibility crisis — and it’s hitting the tax base hard, says Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter BL PREMIUM

State capture, corruption and an accountability deficit have resulted in even upstanding taxpayers looking for ways to avoid paying their taxes or undercut the taxman.

SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Edward Kieswetter says public confidence in the government has taken a knock over the past decade, and it has yet to properly recover.