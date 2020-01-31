CEO Mitchell Slape wants Massmart to get back in the game
Turnaround plan includes consolidating units and getting rid of fresh and frozen food at Game
31 January 2020 - 05:10
Walmart-owned Massmart, which has lost about 85% of its value since the US retail giant bought more than half of it almost nine years ago, unveiled a turnaround plan for the group that includes consolidating business units and getting rid of fresh and frozen food at Game.
On Thursday, new CEO Mitchell Slape laid bare plans to revive the company with the presentation "Massmart: The Road to Recovery". It promises to improve customer service and stock levels at Game, which experienced a decline in big-ticket item sales such as fridges during the Christmas period, which is usually its busiest time.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.