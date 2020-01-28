Lewis shares soar on sparkling trading update
28 January 2020 - 15:32
One of SA’s largest furniture brands, Lewis, saw its share price surge as much as 10% following more than a week of daily losses after it issued a strong third-quarter trading update, largely thanks to Black Friday shopping.
The company said on Tuesday that its merchandise sales for the third quarter to end December grew by 6.9%.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.