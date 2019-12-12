ECONOMIC GROWTH
Slew of poor data highlights economy under siege
SA's economy battles Eskom power cuts amid fear of recession
12 December 2019 - 23:22
Figures released on Thursday emphasised the strain SA’s economy is facing, as it battles rolling Eskom power cuts amid fear that it will slide into recession.
Poor mining and trade activity figures, as well as slowing producer inflation, highlighted difficult business conditions, flagging demand. They could add to pressure on the government to move on structural reform to boost growth.
