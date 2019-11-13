Economy

News Leader

WATCH: How the rand has settled since the Moody’s decision

RMB global markets strategist John Cairns talks to Business Day TV about what lies ahead for the local currency

13 November 2019 - 09:09 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/UFUK ZIVANA
Picture: 123RF/UFUK ZIVANA

Bearish bets on the rand appear to have subsided despite the country teetering on the brink of junk status with Moody’s changing its outlook from stable to negative.

Some analysts suggest that we are heading into a quieter period for the rand, at least compared with the huge risk period we have just come through.

RMB global markets strategist John Cairns talks to Business Day TV about what lies ahead for the local currency.

Rand firms a little as market awaits Donald Trump’s speech

All eyes are on the US president, who could spell out the future direction of the US-China trade war, in a speech later on Tuesday
Markets
1 day ago

Rand weakens as US-China trade deal hopes wane

US President Donald Trump said on Friday he had not agreed to rollback tariffs on China, souring the mood on global markets
Markets
1 day ago

WATCH: Why business confidence is languishing in SA

Richard Downing from the SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry talks to Business Day TV
Business
2 days ago

How a US-China trade deal could benefit SA

Dwindling tariff and recession fears until the 2020 US elections should lead to some restocking effect and investment growth by the first quarter, ...
Economy
2 days ago

Rand set for biggest weekly gain in three

The local currency has been the best performer among its emerging-market peers over the past five days
Markets
5 days ago

Most read

1.
Minerals Council warns of jobs bloodbath due to ...
Economy
2.
SA notes first increase in employment in six ...
Economy
3.
Global banks: load-shedding will derail ...
Economy
4.
Economists try to guess Moody’s mood ahead of ...
Economy
5.
WATCH: What lies behind the uptick in employment
Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.