News Leader
WATCH: How the rand has settled since the Moody’s decision
RMB global markets strategist John Cairns talks to Business Day TV about what lies ahead for the local currency
13 November 2019 - 09:09
Bearish bets on the rand appear to have subsided despite the country teetering on the brink of junk status with Moody’s changing its outlook from stable to negative.
Some analysts suggest that we are heading into a quieter period for the rand, at least compared with the huge risk period we have just come through.
