Growth in mining sector for first time in nine months

The mining sector saw growth for the first time in nine months in July, rising the most in a year.

Production in the sector, which has been hard hit by high input costs, waning global demand and subdued commodity prices, increased 2.4% in July year on year. This was better than the 1% projected by economists polled by Bloomberg and a rebound from the steep 4.1% contraction in June. The last time the sector experienced a boost this high was in June 2018.

The biggest positive contributors were iron ore, which was up 23.7%, contributing 2.8 percentage points, and coal, which increased 8.6%, contributing 2.2 percentage points.

However, the sector contracted 3.8% compared to the month before.

The total sales of SA’s mining industry in July came to R44.2bn, a jump from R37.1bn a year ago, but down from R48.1bn in June.

Stats SA showed that coal is SA’s biggest revenue earner, with sales of R10.29bn in July, followed closely by platinum group metals with total sales of R9.58bn, and gold at R7.9bn.

menons@businesslive.co.za